‘#War 2’ trends on ‘X’ after makers announce release date

This announcement from the makers has reignited the fervor that captivated audiences back in 2019.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: The sequel to the adrenaline-charged blockbuster ‘War’ has officially marked its territory on the cinematic calendar!

Brace yourselves as the much-anticipated ‘War 2’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, slated to storm theatres on August 14, 2025.

The original ‘War’, earning a revered status among fans, has set the box office ablaze with its action sequences and gripping storyline.

What makes ‘War 2’ even more interesting is the inclusion of Jr NTR.

Produced under the prestigious banner of Yash Raj Films, this sequel is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

As soon as the release date was announced, the hashtag ‘War 2’ quickly started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans began sharing posts, liking tweets, and engaging with replies on the microblogging site.