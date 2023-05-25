Warangal District Badminton Tournament kickstarts

Hanamkonda: The much-anticipated Warangal District Badminton Tournament for Boys, Girls, Men, and Women officially commenced on Thursday at the prestigious Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal.

Organized by the Warangal District Badminton Association (WDBA), which is affiliated to Badminton Association of Telangana (BAT), this tournament guarantees three days of competition from Thursday. Competitions would take place in various age categories, including Under-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19, catering to boys, girls, men and women. An impressive total of 250 players from across the Warangal district actively participated in the tournament, showcasing their exceptional skills.

Dr M Jitender Reddy, ACP (Task Force) and Joint Secretary of BAT, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, shed light on the remarkable sporting heritage of Warangal, fondly known as Orugallu, and applauded the talented players who have represented the district in national and international badminton tournaments.

Dr S Ramesh Kumar, President of WDBA, stressed the importance of engaging youth in physical activities for their holistic growth. He encouraged the participants to embrace sports and strive for continuous involvement in sporting activities. Prof P Ramesh Reddy, Vice President of BAT, said that the tournament would feature an impressive array of 26 different games and sporting events throughout the three-day extravaganza.

General Secretary of WDBA, D Nagakishan, Treasurer of WDBA, V T Prasad and Prof Dayanidhi from KITS Warangal, Dr M Srinivas Reddy, Head of Physical Education at KITS Warangal, and others were present.