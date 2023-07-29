Japan Open: Lakshya Sen loses to Christie in semifinals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in three games against fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semifinals of the Japan Open.

By PTI Published Date - 12:28 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Tokyo: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in three games against fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semifinals of the Japan Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

A 2021 world championship bronze medallist, world number 13 Lakshya lost 15-21 21-13 16-21 to world No.9 Christie in a thrilling men’s singles semifinal that lasted one hour and six minutes.

With the exit of 21-year-old from Almora, India‘s challenge ended at the Japan Open.

Lakshya had won the Canada Open Super 500 earlier this month.