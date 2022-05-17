Warangal: Kakatiya University to institute Gold Medal in memory of Prof Thota Vinoda

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) will institute Prof Thota Vinoda Gold Medal in English Language Teaching. Following a resolution passed by the University Standing Committee recently, it was decided to award ‘Prof. Thota Vinoda Gold Medal annually to the candidate who scored highest combined marks in the Elective D: – English Language Teaching 1 & 2 (Paper IV & Paper V) in both Semesters III & IV of MA English course in first division in first attempt’, according to the varsity officials.

Prof T. Vinoda served the Department of English KU for more than 30 years as a lecturer, reader and professor. Known for her unflinching spirit and motherly affection, Prof Vinoda is a conscientious teacher adored by her students and held in esteem by her peers. She was known for her wit and humor. Her husband Prof Pabba Shiva Kumar also served the Department of English, KU.

The Gold Medal celebrates her spirit of determination, hard work, intelligence and perseverance. The family of Prof Vinoda thanked the University for accepting their proposal, while her colleagues and students expressed their happiness on this resolution.

