Warangal: Names of majority of Maripeda mandal farmers not found in loan waiver list

Only 786 farmers received loan waiver amounts so far. The remaining 1097 farmers, who owe a total of Rs.5.80 crore to various banks, are worried as they have not received the amount.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 06:49 PM

Warangal: The guidelines issued by the State government regarding the Rs. 2 lakh crop loan waiver are causing significant confusion and fear among farmers. Farmers of Maripeda mandal in the district, who have taken less than Rs 1 lakh of crop loans from various banks are worried as many did not find their names in the list of beneficiaries.

The farmers are complaining that though they have patta passbooks and white ration cards, their names have not been included in the list of beneficiaries. According to sources, a total of 2,688 farmers in the Maripeda Cooperative Society have loan arrears of Rs.20.71 crore, out of which, 1883 had availed loans of less than Rs.1 lakh.

Also Read KT Rama Rao slams CM Revanth Reddy over farm loan waiver

However, only 786 farmers received loan waiver amounts so far. The remaining 1097 farmers, who owe a total of Rs.5.80 crore to various banks, are worried as they have not received the amount.

Most of the farmers also do not have comprehensive information about their loan, interest details and the amount to be paid. There is confusion about renewal and rescheduling of loans also.

Meanwhile, bank officials claimed that they had sent all the details of the loans to the State government and that only a few of the applications were considered for the crop loan waiver scheme. Maripeda Mandal Agriculture officials admitted that about 1097 eligible farmers were not included in the loan waiver scheme due to various reasons.

The officials said they were looking into the reason behind the non-inclusion of certain farmers’ names in the beneficiaries list.

The government had announced that loan waivers would be executed in ascending order, meaning loans will be written off from the smallest to the largest.

However, the guidelines lack specifics about the starting point, timeline, and completion of these waivers. There is no clear information on how much will be waived and when, adding to the uncertainty among farmers.

For families with loans exceeding Rs. 2 lakh, the guidelines stipulate that farmers must first repay the excess amount before receiving the waiver for the remaining Rs. 2 lakh.

This provision is seen as an additional burden on farmers.For instance, a farmer with a Rs. 3 lakh loan would need to pay Rs. 1 lakh before the waiver is applied.

The requirement raises further questions, such as whether the rule applies if the principal plus interest exceeds Rs. 2 lakh.

Farmers are concerned that this could delay the waiver process, as an additional list would be needed to verify payments.