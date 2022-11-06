Warangal NGO takes 50 orphans to Ramoji Film City

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:32 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Warangal: They have no one to take them out for picnics, or for an outing during the holidays. Being orphans, their only hope rests on people with a kind heart.

On Sunday, the Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS) showed the kind side of its heart by taking a group of 50 orphans from the Oasis Orphanage in Warangal to the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for an outing that will remain in their memories for long.

SSS, which has been fulfilling the wishes of underprivileged children for the last nine years, took the children on a bus to Hyderabad, enjoyed the Eureka, Sahas, the Bahubali set, carnival parade and many other attractions, after which they had a special lunch, followed by a DJ party and dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, founder president of SSS Santhosh Manduva said: “Apart from carrying out various philanthropic activities for the last nine years, we have been taking out underprivileged children to heritage tours, amusement parks, restaurants and movies with an intention to gift them happiness and assure them that they are not at all abandoned by any means. We strongly believe that such little gestures will occupy the biggest part of their hearts.”

“This Anna has been taking us out to different places and this visit definitely will remain as one of the most memorable moments we will cherish all our lives. We had an amazing time at RFC today,” one of the children said.

“We wholeheartedly thank Sulakshya Seva Samithi for giving our children a lifetime experience,” said Oddiraj Chandraprakash, founder of the orphanage. Members of the Samithi Kodam Vinay, Shashank Bharadwaj, Vangala Sai Kiran, Bharath Ramineni and a few others accompanied the children.