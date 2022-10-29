Warangal: Gold medal instituted in memory of Pulluru Kashaiah at KU

The gold medal will be presented to an eligible (topper) woman candidate in the B.ED (Department of Education) in the varsity.

Warangal: Vasavi Club, Warangal, president Pulluru Kishore has provided Rs three lakhs to the Kakatiya University (KU) to institute a gold medal in memory of his father late Pulluru Kasaiah who was a retired headmaster (HM).

The gold medal will be presented to an eligible (topper) woman candidate in the B.ED (Department of Education) in the varsity. As a part of the Vasavi Clubs International president’s goodwill visit programme on Saturday, the cheque of Rs three lakhs has been handed over to the KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramesh has appreciated the Vasavi Club as well as its president Pulluru Kishore for service activities. He along with Vasavi Clubs International president Patha Sudarshan and others has planted the saplings near the VC’s lodge on the campus.

“Vasavi Clubs International is doing several services to the society in many ways. I appreciate trader Pulluru Kishore for instituting the gold medal in the name of Pulluru Kasaiah,” Patha Sudarshan said.

Former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Vasavi Club, Warangal, Secretary Gannu Sampat, Treasurer Pallerla Veeranna, Aitha Gopi, Gumadaveli Satyanarayana, Pinna Eshwar, Valllala Nageshwar Rao, Prof T Srinivas Rao, Prof Vasudeva Reddy, Prof Mallikarjun Reddy, Dr Valllala Pruthviraj, Dr Kotte Bhaskar, Laxman, Markandeya, Ramesh and others participated in the programme.