Warangal officials gear up for setting up around 195 paddy purchase centres

Warangal: With the harvest of the yasangi paddy to begin in 10 days in the district, the officials are planning to set up more than 186 paddy procurement centres in the district to help the paddy farmers.

As per the preliminary estimations, 1.86 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the paddy will be expected in the yasangi season. District Collector Dr B Gopi said that they had taken all steps for the smooth procurement of the paddy.

“Last year, we set up a total of 186 centres. But we are planning to set up more centres,” he said. “A total of six lakh gunny bags are available with us. However, we will procure additional bags based on the requirement. I assure you that there will be no shortage of the gunny bags this year,” he said.

Gopi also said that the new charges for the transportation would be implemented later. “I have asked Additional Collector Srivatsava to direct the civil supplies official to resolve the issue of the scarcity of the gunny bags,” he said.

Tarpaulins, paddy cleaners, moisture checking machines and other equipment were kept ready. He has urged the farmers to see that the moisture levels should be permissible limits.

