Warangal: Pvt school managements continue with fleecing parents in different forms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Representational Image

Warangal: The managements of many private schools in the erstwhile Warangal district, particularly the managements which are running multiple branches under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, has resumed their bad old practice of fleecing the parents on the pretext of one fee or other after a lull for two years. They adapted to a soft approach during the lockdown and subsequent year due to Covid-19. But they have again started collecting huge amounts in the name of fees.

Though the private schools are not supposed to conduct admission tests or entrance exams, they are conducting them claiming that they would come to know about the proficiency of the student only through the test. “Conducting tests to know the skills and subject knowledge of the students in the class that he/she had passed out may be acceptable to some extent. But they are collecting huge amounts of fees for the tests. The management of a popular school that has three branches- two State syllabus schools in Hanamkonda, and one CBSE school on the Hunter Road- has conducted the test on Sunday (May 1) and collected Rs 800 for each student as the test fee. This is nothing but looting the financially disadvantaged sections,” lamented B Devender, whose daughter appeared for the test to get admission into 9th class.

“When I asked the staff at the school why they were collecting the fee for a small test, they shouted at me and insulted me before other parents. They have even dared me to lodge a complaint to whoever I want,” Devender told ‘Telangana Today’.

Meanwhile, another school, which is claiming to be an international school and started recently, is collecting Rs 5,500 towards registration free, while Rs 10,000 for a pair of school uniforms. Many schools are collecting around Rs 65,000 to Rs 82,000 as tuition fee for the sixth class, while total fee including transportation is crossing the one lakh figure in many schools under the GWMC limits. As the classes go up, the fee will also be hiked.

A school run by a corporate institution ‘popular’ for its expertise in the Mathematics and Science subjects in the Intermediate level in both the Telugu States is running the school from a premises that lacks a playground. “We focus only on Maths, Physics and Chemistry subjects at the school level. Language classes will be taught for three hours in a week,” said a faculty member of the corporate school which has recently opened another branch.

“Due to lack of supervision or monitoring by the officials of the education department and district official machinery, the private schools are plundering the parents with high fees. They are also cheating the people in the name of Olympiad, International, Global and Competitive Orientation schools though they should use any suffixes or prefixes to the schools. The corrupt officials are helping the private schools,” alleged D Suresh, who runs an NGO. He urged the State government to rein in the private school managements to check the plundering by private school managements taking advantage of the need for education.

