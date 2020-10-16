Warangal Rural: Sensitisation of SHGs on child rights

Women & Child Dept officials conduct programmes to educate women to curb child abuse in Warangal

Warangal Rural: Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department has been conducting sensitisation programmes to the Self Help Groups (SHGs) to Mandal Mahila Samakyas on the issues like child marriages, preconception & pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PCPNDT), female foeticide, child labour, illegal child adoptions, Childline-1098, child trafficking and importance of the girls through short films following the directions of District Collector M Haritha.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit (ICPS) of the Women, Children, Disabled & Sr Citizens Department, Mahender Reddy Gade said that they had conducted the programmes for sensitisation of all the SHGs in eight mandals against the total of 16 mandals in the newly created Warangal Rural district.

“The district Child Protection Officials carry hand projector, laptop and speaker. By using those equipment, we exhibit the short films on child issues before commencing the programme, the audience are given short notes on the each issue. We will also complete the sensitisation programme for the members of the SHGs in the rest of the mandals soon,” he added.

Earlier, “Balyaaniki Bharosa” (Assurance to Childhood) a special initiative by Collector M Haritha was launched to sensitise the school and college students. “The programme was conducted from July, 2019 to Feb 2020. Through short films on issues like good and bad touch, child trafficking, need to prevent child marriages and adolescent age issues. A total of 14,000 children belonging to Zilla Parishad High Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Tribal Welfare Schools, Social Welfare Schools, Model school, etc., were sensitised. “Though, we have also planned for a documentary, we could not exhibit it as the schools/colleges were closed due to pandemic Covid-19,” he added.

