Warangal: Tech aids woman in hour of grief

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Warangal: In an incredible story of a woman’s yearning for a child albeit under tragic circumstances, Prema (name changed) gave birth to a baby boy recently even after the untimely death of her husband in 2021, thanks to advancements in fertility technology.

Kumar (name changed) and his wife Prema, who could not conceive, were undergoing IVF treatment at Oasis Fertility and were looking forward to having a child. But tragedy struck the couple when Covid claimed Kumar’s life. The grief-stricken wife lost hope in life following the untimely death of her husband.

Luckily, the couple had frozen their embryos during the IVF treatment process prior to the husband’s death. Though the consent of both husband and wife is required for an embryo transfer in an IVF procedure, quoting previous judgments, the High Court of Telangana, acting on a petition filed by Prema, granted permission for Frozen Embryo Transfer to Prema despite the absence of consent from the husband.

“Notwithstanding the pain and suffering of losing her husband before having a child, the birth of a male child on March 22 through Frozen Embryo Transfer has given a new lease of life to Prema,” Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao said.

Stating that the couple visited the hospital for IVF treatment in March 2020, Dr Kavya Rao said the husband, unfortunately, died on May 24, 2021, in the second wave of the pandemic. “The wife approached the High Court in July 2021 seeking permission to go ahead with the IVF treatment. The HC responded positively and gave its nod in just three days. The IVF process began in August 1, 2021, and the woman gave birth on March 22, 2022,” she said, adding that both mother and baby were doing well.

