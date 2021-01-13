Warangal Urban: Youth urged to follow teachings of Swami Vivekananda

The 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda was organised at the Indoor Stadium in Hanmakonda on Tuesday

Warangal Urban: Mandala Parashuramulu, chairperson, District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of erstwhile Warangal district, has urged the youth to follow in the footsteps of Swami Vivekananda. A strong nation can be built by the youth who are strong physically as well as mentally, he said.

The 158th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda was organised at the Indoor Stadium in Hanmakonda on Tuesday. While District Youth and Sports Officer Gugulothu Ashok Kumar presided over the programme, CWC chairperson M Parashuramulu attended it as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the CWC chairperson called upon the youth to use their energy in a systematic manner and pave the way for nation-building. “Swami Vivekananda called on young men and women to build their lives on their own instead of succumbing to ill-habits,” he reminded.

District Youth Officer of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Ch Anvesh, recipients of the National Youth Award Dassam Venugopal, Dr Aakula Pelli Madhu and District Awardee Gangoju Naresh and others also spoke at the programme. Later, prizes were handed to the winners of the Rangoli and essay competitions organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

