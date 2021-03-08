Warina Hussain rocks it in elegant traditional outfits

It is not the first time Warina Hussain has exhibited her traditional look, previously too, the actor had posted photographs in Indian outfits and looked beautiful.

One of the most gorgeous Bollywood actors, Warina Hussain rarely get on social media but when she does, she makes sure it is worth creating the hype. Warina Hussain made her Bollywood debut with the movie Loveyatri which was a Salman Khan production film.

She later appeared in Dabangg 3 for a special song, Munna Badnam Hua, with Salman Khan.

Warina styled a beautiful blue Indian outfit with striking earrings, and posted pictures of her looks on Instagram and captioned the images: “When in doubt, wear an Indian outfit!..”. The post garnered immense love from the people who couldn’t stop complimenting her.

It is not the first time Warina Hussain has exhibited her traditional look, previously too, the actor had posted photographs in Indian outfits and looked beautiful. Last month, she celebrated her birthday by visiting an orphanage and cutting cake with the children, making the kids there happy with her presence.

On the work front, Warina is making her south debut along with Kalyan Ram in an NTR Production film. She has recently wrapped up another Bollywood film, The Incomplete Man, and has a few more projects to be announced soon.