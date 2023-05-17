Warner Bros. Discovery to set up International Development Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Global media and entertainment conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery, known for its diverse portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming, has announced its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad. It will set up an International Development Centre (IDC) here, expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals.

This is after IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is on a tour of the United States, met with Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. The discussions during this meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad, an official statement said.

By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city’s dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment. The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery’s operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals, further expanding its workforce as the business grows. This move highlights Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to investing in the local talent pool and fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad, the statement said.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognized names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest.

Minister Rama Rao, tweeting immediately after the meeting with Carter, said he was thrilled to announce the grand entry of global media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery into the entertainment realm of Telangana.

“Hyderabad is set to witness the launch of their incredible IDC, a hub of creativity and innovation, with a whopping 1200 employees in the first year alone! This milestone marks a significant step towards their expansion plans. Collaborating with such industry giants promises groundbreaking ventures that will shape the future of media and entertainment sector in Telangana,” the Minister said.