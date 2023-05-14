Incredible Husk International to set up husk pallets, plastic recycling unit in Telangana

Incredible Husk International UK CEO and India CEO met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in London to discuss the establishment of their husk pallets and plastic recycling unit in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Source: Twitter/Minister KTR

Hyderabad: The Incredible Husk International Group has evinced interest in setting up its husk pallets and plastic recycling unit in Telangana with an investment US $ 25 million.

Incredible Husk International United Kingdom CEO Keith Ridgeway and Incredible Husk India CEO Ceeka Chandra Shekar met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in London to discuss the establishment of their husk pallets and plastic recycling unit in the State. During the meeting, the Incredible Husk International Group team informed the Minister that the proposed unit would be set up with an investment of US $ 25 million. The manufacturing unit would produce up to 1000 MT per annum of bio pallets.

The company also expressed its interest in collaborating with the Telangana government to lay down a roadmap for a cooperative model for collecting husk and reused plastic in the State. Rama Rao assured the Incredible Husk International Group of all the support from the Telangana government for their proposed venture in the State.

Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Special Secretary E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri were present on the occasion.