| Watch A Round Of Applause For The Elephant Whisperers Couple Bommai And Bellie On Onboard Flight To Ooty

Watch: A round of applause for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ couple Bommai and Bellie on onboard flight to Ooty

Recently, a heartwarming video of the ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ couple receiving applause while they were on a flight is doing the rounds on the internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: After the historic Oscar win for the documentary short, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the makers as well as the couple, Bomman and Bellie, the cynosure of the documentary. Recently, a heartwarming video of the couple receiving applause while they were on a flight is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter, the couple who boarded an Indigo flight on their way to Ooty was seen receiving a shout-out from the pilot. The pilot is heard making the announcement of the couple being on the flight. He mentioned them and stated that they are not the actors in the film but the story is based on them.

“Flying to Ooty with the stars of “the elephant whisperers” on board. Shoutout to @indigo Airlines for the special mention! Nice gesture @IndiGo6E #TheElephantsWhisperers #TNForest #BommanBellie(sic),” read the text inside the video.

Recently, a photograph of Bomman and Bellie holding the Oscar trophy while smiling happily went viral on social media.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is the first Indian production to bag the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. Currently streaming on Netflix, the documentary is about a couple and their bond with orphaned baby elephants, Raghu and Ammu.