Watch: AI predicts ‘last selfies’ on earth before the end of the world

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: We have often discussed what it might look like if the world ends. And now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has just given a glimpse into how the ‘last selfies’ on the Earth before the end of the world would look like.

A series of haunting images were posted on TikTok by ‘Robot Overloads’ predicting it to be some of the last pictures on the Earth. The creepy images showed a disfigured human with elongated fingers and oversized eyes. One could also spot chaos in the background like the planet on fire.

As per the video shared on the short-video hosting platform, the account had asked the AI image generator to show what “the selfie of the end of the world” would look like. The images produced by the generator, DALL-E 2, show apocalyptic scenes.

Take a look:

The DALL-E 2 neural network, which specializes in creating photorealistic images, was asked to generate images for the query “the last selfie taken on Earth.” pic.twitter.com/zEvuEXS1jb — Tom-Tarek Sharz 🇬🇧,🇨🇭,🇦🇹, 🇩🇪,🇪🇸,🇯🇵, (@sharz_tom) July 29, 2022

While a few netizens called the images ‘the scariest thing they saw today’, a few others also discussed camera clarity at the end of the world. Well, scary or not, just about everybody is elated to see their thoughts and unanswered questions on ‘the end of the world’ being answered by AI.

So, what do you think of these ‘last selfies’ on the Earth?

