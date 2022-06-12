Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 14 promo takes dig at fake news of GPS chips in bank notes

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 12 June 22
Hyderabad: Remember the days of demonetisation, when many of us heard and believed the news about nano-GPS chips being embedded into Rs 2000 notes to be true?

Sony TV has now released a promo regarding the same. The ad targets the spread of fake news and misinformation and explains the importance of news verification.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan asks a contestant, “Which of the following has a GPS tracker?” and presents her with four options— Typewriter, television, satellite, and a Rs 2000 note. The contestant chooses the fourth option stating that all of India is confident about the answer.

Upon being told that her answer is wrong, the contestant asks if he was joking and he denies it. Amitabh added that it was she who took a joke as the answer to the question.

When the contestant says that she watched it on some channel, Bachchan explains to her that she has lost because of not verifying the news and he asks the audience to not to fall for fake news.

“Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo,” he says, which means, “Absorb all information you find, but first, verify.”

Netizens have lauded the ad and appreciated the witty writing. Here are some reactions:

 

