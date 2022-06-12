Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 14 promo takes dig at fake news of GPS chips in bank notes

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: Remember the days of demonetisation, when many of us heard and believed the news about nano-GPS chips being embedded into Rs 2000 notes to be true?

Sony TV has now released a promo regarding the same. The ad targets the spread of fake news and misinformation and explains the importance of news verification.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan asks a contestant, “Which of the following has a GPS tracker?” and presents her with four options— Typewriter, television, satellite, and a Rs 2000 note. The contestant chooses the fourth option stating that all of India is confident about the answer.

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Upon being told that her answer is wrong, the contestant asks if he was joking and he denies it. Amitabh added that it was she who took a joke as the answer to the question.

When the contestant says that she watched it on some channel, Bachchan explains to her that she has lost because of not verifying the news and he asks the audience to not to fall for fake news.

“Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo,” he says, which means, “Absorb all information you find, but first, verify.”

Netizens have lauded the ad and appreciated the witty writing. Here are some reactions:

India – Please be sure about what u are watching!

BTW, #KBC2022 with @SrBachchan coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jUkdav1DEM — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) June 11, 2022

What a tight slap to fake news peddling TV Channels and their Anchors !! Don't listen to Any Singh or Chaudhary, do your own research. This is the upcoming #KBC2022 's Ad ! Thank you @SrBachchan for saying this pic.twitter.com/59UttPhxHo — Dr Vishesh (@Dr_VisheshSingh) June 12, 2022

When journalists spread fake news and you believe them blindly, this will happen to you😁🤭🤦🏽‍♂️ #KBC2022 https://t.co/Y0IVY1umYm — Mohammad Shahid Reza 🇳🇵 (@shahidreza00) June 12, 2022

I couldn't laugh more 😹 but it's a fact that we (my family) actually thought it is true !! #AmitabhBachchan @SonyTV #KBC2022 #KBC

Someone said it right – "ardh gyaan bhayankar"

Tippani uski karo jiski puri samajh ho

Apke liye @sudhirchaudhary https://t.co/GoWGnO5eSi — 𝐏𝐏𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐥Says~ (@iamShayaanPurna) June 12, 2022