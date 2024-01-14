Watch: Andhra minister Ambati Rambabu adds colour to Sankranti with dance

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu once again added colour to festive celebrations with his dancing steps during Bhogi on Sunday.

The minister was at his jovial best during the celebrations at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district. He led a group of tribal women and also a group of youngsters to dance to some popular Tollywood numbers.

Sporting a T-shirt, the 65-year-old shook a leg like a youngster amid lusty cheers by his supporters. The minister danced with gay abandon around Bhogi fire, which marks the beginning of three-day Sankranti festival.

This was not the first time that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader has amused everyone with his steps.

Last year, his dance during Sankranti celebrations had gone viral on social media. The steps were imitated by actor Prudhvi Raj in actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s supernatural fantasy film ‘Bro’.

The comedian had played the character Shyambabu in the movie. The film had a dance sequence featuring Prudhvi Raj, who was wearing clothes similar to what Rambabu wore while dancing.

The minister had reacted strongly over being mocked and had lashed out at his political rival Pawan Kalyan.

Rambabu alleged that Pawan Kalyan deliberately designed the role and dance sequence to insult and belittle him. The YSRCP leader also launched a personal attack on the actor saying he will make films on Pawan Kalyan and his multiple wives.

