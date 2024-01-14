Hyderabad: Celebrations to be held at SitaRam Bagh Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

By ANI Published Date - 14 January 2024, 12:58 PM

Hyderabad: As the country gears up to witness the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, celebratory events have been planned at SitaRam Bagh Mandir in Hyderabad.

SitaRam Bagh Mandir is one of the oldest Hindu temples in Hyderabad. It is dedicated to Lord Ram and his wife Sita. The inaugural celebrations, being organised by Sri Sitaram Maharaj Sansthan and the Temple Raksha Samiti, will coincide with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya on January 22.

Earlier, on Friday, the brochure for the programme was unveiled at the Basheerbagh Press Club. According to sources, prominent spiritual gurus will be participating in the programme.

While Ayodhya decks up to host Shri Ram Lalla on his return to Ayodhya from an exile spanning 500 years, Opposition parties, including the Congress, have claimed that the Shankaracharyas have decided against attending the January 22 event after objecting to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at an ‘incomplete temple’.

Opposition leaders have also been questioning the timing of the grand ceremony, given that the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “There is a system and set of rituals to perform Pran Pratishtha… If this event is religious, then is it happening under the guidance of the Shankaracharyas of the four Peeths? All four Shankaracharyas have said clearly that the Pran Pratishtha of an incomplete temple cannot be done. If this event is not religious, then it is political… It is not acceptable that people of a political party are sitting as middlemen between me and my God… A political group is acting like a ‘Thekedar’… Which ‘Panchang’ has the BJP referred to before finalising the date? The date has been chosen keeping the elections in mind”.

The country, meanwhile, is counting down to the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha ceremony’ at the Ram Temple in over a week’s time.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day ‘anushthan’ (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a “historic” and “auspicious” occasion.

“There are only 11 days left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform ‘X’.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan. PM Modi further said that he is fortunate to witness the ceremony.

“I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this,” the PM added.