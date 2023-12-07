Telangana poll results trigger war of words in AP politics

By PS Dileep Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: The recent Assembly elections and the results in Telangana have triggered a war of words between the leading political parties in Andhra Pradesh. Leaders from both the ruling and the opposition parties are training guns at each other, even after the top leadership of the parties maintained a neutral stance and asked their cadre to focus on the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

While the ruling YSRCP questioned the ethics of the TDP for joining hands with the Congress in Telangana, the TDP and its allies retorted saying that the Telangana results would be repeated in Andhra Pradesh against the incumbent YSRCP government in 2019 Assembly polls.

Soon after the Telangana poll results were out, TDP flags were spotted in the victory celebrations of the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. Sharing a photograph in this regard, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu took a jibe at the TDP for supporting the Congress in Telangana elections. He targeted Jana Sena party in Andhra Pradesh as well for entering into a similar alliance with the TDP in the State. “The fight in the next elections will be between people of Andhra Pradesh and the opportunistic partners (TDP and Jana Sena),” he said recently.

Taking to social media, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy also criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for supporting the Congress in Telangana, without contesting the elections. He asked the TDP supporters to clarify on Naidu’s role and his influence on the Telangana elections.

Countering in equal measure, the TDP leaders pointed out that voters rejected the incumbent governments in Karnataka and Telangana which would be replicated in Andhra Pradesh as well. Several TDP leaders pointed out that the YSRCP government had failed on all counts and would face a fate similar to the Congress in Karnataka and the BRS in Telangana. They alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supported the BRS in Telangana polls and that the results would impact his party’s future in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar also stated that people of Andhra Pradesh were eagerly waiting to bid adieu to YSRCP in upcoming elections.