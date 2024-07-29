Watch: Bonalu celebrated in grand manner in Hyderabad’s Old City

Cultural troupes from across Telangana State entertained the visitors on the procession route while the youth danced to the ‘teen maar’ beat and the DJ songs all through the five kilometer distance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 08:05 PM

Bonalu procession in Old City of Hyderabad on Monday. Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Pomp and gaiety marked ‘Bonalu’ procession taken out in the old city on Monday. The highlight of the procession was the caparisoned elephant ‘Roopvathi’, brought from Karnataka to carry the ‘ghatam’ of Akkanna Madanna temple Hari Bowli.

The elephant procession was flagged off by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivas Reddy along with other police officials of Hyderabad police.

Devotees, children visitors and families occupied alleys, thoroughfares and every other possible vantage point to witness the elephant procession. A total of 22 ghatams joined the main procession that passed through Sudha Talkies, Shahalibanda, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina Building and reached the Mahankali Temple at Nayapul in evening.

At several places, water and food distribution points were set up by different local social groups. Participating in the ‘Rangam’ ritual; the Oracle Swarnalatha assured people that the Goddess Mahankali will continue to protect all her devotees. The entire procession was carried out amidst heavy police ‘bandobast’ and the presence of paramilitary forces.

Watch: