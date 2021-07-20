Watch: Brand-new car delivery goes wrong, falls from first floor

The recorded CCTV footage shows the car waiting to be brought down on a hydraulic ramp to the ground floor before taking delivery.

By | Published: 12:21 pm 4:18 pm

Hyderabad: A new car delivery turned out into a nightmare for the owner of a brand new Tata Tiago when he crashed his four-wheeler whilst taking delivery. The incident happened at TATA Motors – Select Cars showroom in Alkapuri on Monday.

The recorded CCTV footage shows the car waiting to be brought down on a hydraulic ramp to the ground floor before taking delivery.

According to the showroom, when the salesperson was explaining the features of the car standing next to the driver’s door, the owner said to have changed the gear lever to drive mode and pressed the accelerator.

He couldn’t control the car, which then rolled down the ramp from the first floor and overturned, damaging another car and bikes on the main road.

The car owner and the other person standing outside the showroom were injured and rushed to a hospital nearby.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .