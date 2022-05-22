Watch: Cricketer Ravi Shastri in a blingy avatar

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: After Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indira Nagar ka gunda hu mai’ Cred advertisement, the fintech company has put Ravi Shastri in a party-crazy alcoholic’s shoes. With the video going viral on social media platforms, the cricket fans are left in splits.

In the latest commercial, the former head coach of the India national cricket team is seen wearing blingy clothes and being a party freak. A look that stands out is where he rocks the shiny blue jacket with a chunky silver chain and black sunglasses.

The ad starts with ‘Chak De’ movie’s famous ‘Sattar (70) minutes’ dialogue, but ends with a twist when the cricketer says that they have only 70 minutes more until the club’s happy hours conclude.

He can also be seen flirting and walking into a medical store where he says, ‘Doh cough syrup, on the rocks’. In sync with his carefree personality, the cricketer who is now fully worthy of being called an actor, did not slip out of the character for a second.

Tweeting the video, the cricketer said, “Don’t remember any of this.”

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

