Watch: Ethnic wear brand’s Diwali ad goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The ad is made by a company called ‘P se Picture’ who delivered another gem of an advertisement for Sabhyata in 2019.

Hyderabad: Commercials have one simple goal – to sell the brand’s product. But some ad makers go above and beyond their call of duty, and add a social message to their advertisement. One such ad is now doing rounds on the internet.

Ethnic wear brand Sabhyata recently released their Diwali ad which has garnered attention online. The commercial which stars Sheeba Chadda shows how young pregnant women are compelled to leave their jobs. It emphasises the importance of supporting to-be mothers.

It opens with a young woman walking into an office space nervously. She gives an interview without knowing that it was an interview. She talks to a fellow working woman who poses as just another employee, when, in fact, she was the interviewer.

“Totally loved Sabhyata’s 2022 Diwali ad film! The unhurried pace that makes us care for the story’s characters, the choice of actors, and the thought… all prop the somewhat unrelated inclusion of the brand. Lovely work by the agency ‘P se Picture’,” wrote one user, sharing the ad on Twitter.

The actors talk about how pregnant women are treated in workplaces in India. In the end when she receives the Diwali gift along with her offer letter, the commercial delivers a valuable lesson.

