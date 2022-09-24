Telangana: 25 private engineering colleges do not accept new fee structure

Hyderabad: Twenty five private engineering colleges have not ‘accepted’ fees fixed by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) for the block period 2022-25.

The Committee which held its meeting here on Saturday has decided to shortly call these 25 engineering colleges for personal hearings again.

Earlier, the TARFC has slashed the fee structure for several private engineering colleges by revising fees fixed in July this year. A highest fee of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum was fixed for the MGIT, which retained its earlier fee structure, while the minimum fee was fixed at Rs.45,000 per annum.

The CBIT which earlier got the highest fee structure i.e., Rs.1.73 lakh per annum received a fee of Rs.1.12 lakh per annum. Likewise, fees for several engineering colleges were reduced during the personal hearings after reviewing their audit reports and college fee structure fixed in July.

“Out of 173 private engineering colleges, 25 have not accepted the fee fixed by the TAFRC. So, we will be calling them again for the personal hearings soon. The fee for the rest of the colleges has been fixed and the same is accepted by the managements,” an official said.

The fee revision for the private engineering colleges is done once for a three-year block period. The last fee was fixed in 2019 which concluded during the academic year 2021-22. As the fee revision was due this year, the TAFRC had invited applications from colleges and fixed the fee which will be applicable for the three-year block period starting academic year 2022-23.