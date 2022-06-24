Watch: Grand party, 100 kg cake, this man made his furry friend feel super special on his birthday

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Belagavi: Human – canine bond has been treasured and admired all over the world. Currently, a Karnataka man is being praised for his selfless love towards his pet dog, Krish.

A man threw an extravagant #birthdayparty for his #petdog by cutting a 100 kg cake and feeding 4000 people with veg & non veg food in Mudalagi taluk #Belagavi #Karnataka. Later, Shivappa Mardi along with his dog Krish went on a procession with a music band. pic.twitter.com/NPX1M5iKk8 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 23, 2022

Shivappa Yellappa Maradi threw a grand party for his dog in Belagavi, Karnataka recently. A video from the bash has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen cutting a 100 kg cake with his dog. Around 4000 people were fed on the occasion.

The heartwarming clip shows guests feeding Krish birthday cake. To give Krish a birthday look, Shivappa placed a cute purple cap on the head of his furry friend.

The particular video has garnered sweet reactions from social media users.

“Hahahha Krish is so lucky,” a netizen commented.

“Supercute,” another one wrote.

