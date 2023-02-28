Watch: Here’s how Sachin Tendulkar reacted on being honoured with life-size statue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to be part of yet another record as the Master Blaster will be honoured with a life-size statue at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The statue, the first of its kind to be installed inside the stadium, is set to be unveiled during the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Reacting to the news, Tendulkar told reporters that he was pleasantly surprised when he was informed about the association’s decision to dedicate a statue to him at Wankhede, the stadium where he had started his career.

“Well, it’s a pleasant surprise. The president is here, and Kale and the other committee members are going to join us in a while. We’ve come here to identify a spot. The idea was shared with me, and as I said it is a pleasant surprise. My career had started here and this is like the completion of a big circle,” Tendulkar told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On his life-size statue being erected inside Wankhede stadium by MCA, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says, “Pleasant surprise. My career started here. It was a journey with unbelievable memories. Best moment of my career came here when we won 2011 World Cup…” pic.twitter.com/OAHPP7QkSB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

In the cricket stadiums across the country, there are only three different life-size statues of the former Indian captain Colonel CK Nayudu — at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, and the VDCA stadium in Andhra.

Tendulkar has a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium, and his wax statue at Madame Tussauds was installed in 2009, making him the first Indian sportsperson to get a replica at the museum on his 36th birthday. Fourteen years later, the renowned batsman is set to get another feather added to his already illustrious cap.