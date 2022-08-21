Watch: Hilarious video explains principles of economics

It takes a sharp brain to establish and run a business. But, it takes an even sharper brain to deceive a competing business. A hilarious video that is now going viral on Twitter shows how it should be done.

The clip shows two women selling eggs. Let’s call the woman on the left Woman A and the woman to the right Woman B. Woman A initially sells her tray of eggs for 150 bucks and Woman B for 140 bucks. A man walks in and buys a tray from Woman B as it is cheaper.

Noticing the price difference, Woman A lowers her price to 100 bucks with an expectation that people will now buy from her. In a twist, Woman B buys Woman A’s tray of eggs and she gives them to her reluctantly. Once she bought the tray, Woman B now increases her price from 140 bucks to 350 bucks which leaves Woman A furious.

This video explains how one can beat their competition through a simple trick. The clip has more than 1.4 million views with Twitterati appreciating Woman B’s intelligence. Some users also came up with names of companies that they felt use these kinds of techniques to establish a monopoly in the market.

Principles of Economics in action. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBIQQ8rUAL — WallStreetPro (@wallstreetpro) August 19, 2022