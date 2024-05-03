Telangana State varsities offer more UG courses

Mandatory internship soon for all undergraduate programmes, says Principal Secretary, Education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: Students planning for undergraduate education have four new programmes to choose from.

This year, BCom Finance, BA Special (History, Economics and Political Science), BA Public Policy and Governance, and BSc Biomedical Sciences programmes have been introduced at the undergraduate level by universities in the State.

In addition, 20 autonomous degree colleges will be offering an elective on Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) as part of the undergraduate curriculum.

Since there are ample job opportunities in the BFSI sector, an elective on BFSI has been embedded into different undergraduate programmes, which would be offered by 100 degree colleges, said Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham here on Friday.

The Sector Skill Council programmes in retail management, logistics, e-commerce, operations and logistics etc., are also being offered. Students will be mapped to the industry concerned, which offers paid internships and guaranteed jobs. Internship would be soon made mandatory for all the undergraduate programmes and to begin with, Sector Skill Council programmes have internships, Venkatesham said.

Admissions to the degree programmes will be through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2024 and notification for the same was released on Friday. A total of 4,49,449 seats are available in 1,066 degree colleges in the State, TSCHE Chairman Prof R Limbadri said, adding that this year, students can also register for the DOST via the DOST mobile application.