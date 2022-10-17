Watch: “Hope you fall,” says Jaya Bachchan as paparazzo clicks her photos

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Jaya Bachchan attended the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Sunday. Her encounter with the media has once again created a buzz on the internet.

In a viral video, the ‘Sholay’ actor was walking along with Navya. A paparazzo standing near them stumbled while clicking them after which Jaya said, “Serves you well.” She then added, “I hope you double and fall.”

Though this does not end there, the actor then confronts the media, asking who they are and what media organisation they belong to. While Navya tries to calm down her grandmother, the ‘Zanjeer’ actor continued to question the photographers.

Some cameramen are heard telling her that they were a part of paparazzi teams like Viral Bhayani and Manav Manglani, Jaya appeared to be confused and asked “What? Who? Which newspaper is this?”

After introducing themselves as ‘paparazzi’, Jaya turned away and walked towards the entrance gate of the event.

As soon as the video surfaced over the internet, it did not go well with the audience. A user commented, “Why do you guys even give her that limelight,” second said, “I don’t know why she is so ill-mannered.”

“This is what Bollywood Bhaands like Jaya Bachchan think of normal people. What kind of senseless person would wish for people to fall harder and get injured?” added another user.

On the other hand, the actor recently celebrated the 80th birthday of her husband Amitabh Bachchan. She also surprised him as she appeared on his popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with her son Abhishek Bachchan.