Watch how Katrina troubles Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:28 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

This horror-comedy film is sure to tickle our funny bones when it releases in the theatres.

Hyderabad: Yesterday, the makers revealed with a poster that the trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ — starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter — will be released on October 10. Today, they have released a new video featuring Siddhant, Ishaan, and Katrina where we can see Katrina troubling the boys.

While we have recently seen Katrina coming alive as her character of ghost for the first time, it’s hard to hold our waves of laughter as we witness the prettiest ghost ever causing some trouble in the video. This horror-comedy film is sure to tickle our funny bones when it releases in the theatres.

Taking to their social media, Excel Entertainment shared a quirky and fun video featuring Siddhant and Ishaan trapped in a car while they encounter the pretty ghost Katrina coming their way to trouble them and they are just counting their breath to find their escape. The makers further wrote the caption, “Are you ready for a crazy ride? Fasten your seat belts. 3 days to go for the #PhoneBhootTrailer (sic).”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on November 4.