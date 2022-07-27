Watch: Hyderabad artiste’s hilarious rant about Bengaluru traffic goes viral

Hyderabad: Nobody beats Bengalureans when it comes to boasting about pleasant weather. If you don’t live in Bengaluru and are tired of seeing pictures and tweets of ‘suhana mausam’ on your Twitter feed, here’s the hilarious video rant of playback singer Anuj Gurwara from Hyderabad that makes your ribs tickle.

The video, which was shared on Twitter and Instagram, shows Anuj making fun of Bengulureans’ obsession with the city and mocking the city’s unbearable traffic conditions. The best part of the video is that it is in Dakhni— which adds a sarcastic tone to the rant making it even more hilarious.

We’re not going to ruin your fun further, so check out the video:

The clip has garnered over 20k views on Twitter and has drawn numerous reactions all over social media. People lauded Anuj for literally taking words out of their mouths to express their frustration. Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw too approved Anuj Gurwara’s video and termed it ‘hilarious’.

“Aha!! Turns out my video has been circulating in WhatsApp groups across the country. Haha.. I’ve got tons of msgs and screenshots from friends, family, classmates and colleagues. Now, this! Hehe. Note for content creators: always use a watermark. Thank you, Kiran ji (sic)!” Anuj Gurwara tweeted, thanking Shaw.

Aha!! Turns out my video has been circulating in WhatsApp groups across the country. Haha.. I've got tons of msgs and screenshots from friends, family, classmates and colleagues. Now, this! Hehe. 🤭 Note for content creators: always use a watermark. 🙂 Thank you, Kiran ji! https://t.co/RzlqI7vUro — Anuj Gurwara (@AnujGurwara) July 27, 2022

Check out a few more reactions to the video:

