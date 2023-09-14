Watch: Hyderabad supercar owner clicks photo of man with his McLaren, internet applauds

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of generosity, Hyderabad’s supercar enthusiast, Aamir Sharma, recently captured the attention of online communities with a viral video which opens with the spotlight shining on one of his sleek sports cars, McLaren 720S.

What makes this video special is the unexpected encounter that unfolds. A man, presumably from a lower-income background, is spotted attempting to take a photograph of Aamir’s sports car in the city. Just as he prepares to click the picture, Aamir steps into the frame, surprising the man.

He politely accepts the mobile phone and the bag of the man trying to capture the perfect shot and invites him to stand next to the sports car.

The video has quickly gained traction, amassing over 4 million views and countless positive comments. Social media users have been quick to applaud Aamir Sharma for his selflessness and compassion.

His collection boasts coveted models like the McLaren 720S, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan, and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.