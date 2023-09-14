Hyderabad: Cops swift action recovers woman’s lost bag with 16 tolas of gold ornaments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:21 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police on Thursday traced a bag that a woman lost in an auto rickshaw and returned it to the lady.

A resident of Maruthinagar, Amberpet, the woman along with her mother boarded the auto rickshaw at Amberpet and got down at MGBS. After sometime she realized that the bag was missing and approached the local police at MGBS.

The police tracked down the auto rickshaw and found the bag in the vehicle. The bag contained 16 tolas of gold ornaments and other articles. The police handed over the bag to the woman.

The family appreciated the swift response of the police and thanked them.