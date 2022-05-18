Watch: IB official dies during security check ahead of VP’s visit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:41 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Kumar Amiresh

Hyderabad: An Intelligence Bureau official, who was in the city as part of security arrangements ahead of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit later this week, died after an accidental fall at the Shilpakala Vedika in Madhapur on Wednesday afternoon.

The official, Kumar Amiresh, 51, a native of Patna in Bihar, was working as Assistant Director with the Intelligence Bureau in Hyderabad and was on Advance Security Liaisoning duty at the venue in view of a book release to be attended by Naidu.

“Officials of the Intelligence Security Wing and Intelligence Bureau came to review the security measures. The official was taking photographs of the auditorium when he slipped and fell into the maintenance area earmarked in front of the stage. He sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to a private hospital, where he passed away in the evening,” Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said.

Kumar Amiresh is survived by his wife, a son and daughter, police said.

