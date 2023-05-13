Watch: LB Nagar flyover suicide attempt foiled by alert police officer

According to reports, the man was standing on the edge of the flyover and threatening to jump.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:36 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: LB Nagar constable T. Sateesh’s prompt actions on Friday saved the life of a 37-year-old man who was attempting to take his own life by jumping off the LB Nagar flyover.

Constable Sateesh immediately sprang into action and tried to talk the man down.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the police, along with other commuters, were seen trying to divert the person who was on the verge of taking the extreme step. Eventually, the cop pulled him to the safe side and prevented a tragedy from taking place.

#LifeSavedOn 12.05.2023 @LbnagarTrPS constable Sri. T.Sateesh, PC 3849 who was on duty at Vijayawada Bustop LBNagar saved the #Life of a 37-year-old man, who was allegedly trying to commit #Suicide by jumping down from #LBNagar_Flyover. #CP_Rachakonda appreciated. #LifeSaviour pic.twitter.com/Vh6qdyTxsd — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) May 13, 2023

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan, commended the constable for his quick thinking and bravery.