Watch: Messages projected onto Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:29 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Someone is literally projecting messages onto Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco. Yes, the same office that Elon Musk walked into with a sink.

While it is known that the micro-blogging website is in troubled waters, especially after its employees started walking out, having messages projected on one of their offices is a whole new level altogether.

Sharing images of the office building, reporter Gia Vang wrote, “Someone is projecting multiple messages onto Twitter headquarters building in SF from a neighboring building.”

In another tweet, they added that it is the work of someone who called themselves a ‘projection activist’.

Someone is projecting multiple messages onto Twitter headquarters building in SF from a neighboring building. pic.twitter.com/VuFqLvDyxT — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) November 18, 2022

The messages include, ‘#StopToxicTwitter’, and ‘Elon Musk STFU!’ Pointing to the board that reads ‘@twitter’ with the iconic blue bird logo, the activist projected messages like, “proof of Elon an idiot,” “launching into bankruptcy,” and “Musk’s hellscape.”

In a different video that is doing rounds on the platform, a series of demeaning phrases targeted toward Musk was projected onto the building.

“You know what? I’m starting to get the feeling a lot of employees at twitter don’t like him,” wrote one user while others discussed how a group of employees got locked inside the building because of an error.

Oh shit lol. Twitter HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/wAmL4PUZkU — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 18, 2022