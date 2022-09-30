Watch: NASA shares stunning video of hurricane

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian. Photo: AP/PTI Among them, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) posted a video that shows how the hurricane looked from space. With 8.9 million views, the clip which shows Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida is going viral.

Hyderabad: Hurricane Ian lashed Florida coast in the United States of America on Wednesday. Videos of the hurricane, which is touted to be the most powerful storm ever recorded in the US, are being widely shared across social media platforms.

Giving details of the recording, NASA wrote, “Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above.”

⁣“The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models,” they further added.

While some were impressed by NASA’s work, footage of hurricane Ian which claimed many lives in the States has left netizens appalled. ⁣