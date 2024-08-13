Watch: Osmania University mess turns into indoor pool

With ankle length water on the floor, students were forced to dine in the indoor pool of water.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 02:28 PM

Hyderabad: In a troubling recurrence, the Research Scholars mess facility on the Osmania University (OU) campus was once again inundated with water after rains that lashed on Tuesday. With ankle length water on the floor, students were forced to dine in the indoor pool of water. Several videos of the dining facility inundated with water have been circulated by the research scholars.

In one such video, two students with one of them wearing a raincoat manually poured rainwater from the floor into a bowl, demonstrating the gravity of the problem.

According to new research scholar hostel inmates, water seepage from the rooftops has led to water logging in the mess facility. “The recurring issue is unacceptable. Initially, water seepage has been at a single table but now the entire rooftop is leaking, which is causing water logging in the dining hall of the mess facility. Despite our numerous pleas, the issue of water seepage persists,” said Satya Nelli, a research scholar at the Political Science department, Arts College.

As per the research scholars, the water seepage is not just restricted to the dining hall but also to the store room, posing potential health risks, including mold growth and sanitation concerns.

This incident is a repeat of a similar situation last year when research scholars led by Satya staged a protest by eating their food on the water covered floor. Students lamented that despite assurances from the university administration, the issues remained unresolved for the last several years.