Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Home | World | Watch Police Protect Hindu Worker From Angry Mob In Pakistans Hyderabad

Watch: Police protect Hindu worker from angry mob in Pakistan’s Hyderabad

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 05:32 PM, Mon - 22 August 22
Watch: Police protect Hindu worker from angry mob in Pakistan’s Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pakistani police rangers rescued Ashok Kumar, a Hindu sanitary worker in Pakistan after he was allegedly attacked by a crowd over false allegations of blasphemy.

In a video that surfaced online, the police force was seen protecting the Hindu man from an angry mob baying for his blood. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a mob when they demanded that they hand over Ashok Kumar to them.

Watch here:

The incident took place in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan. A case was registered against Ashok Kumar after a complaint was lodged by a local shopkeeper with whom he had a scuffle.

Another video shared by journalist Naila Inayat showed the mob gathering outside an apartment complex trying to get hold of Ashok Kumar.

Related News

Latest News