Watch: Police protect Hindu worker from angry mob in Pakistan’s Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:32 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Pakistani police rangers rescued Ashok Kumar, a Hindu sanitary worker in Pakistan after he was allegedly attacked by a crowd over false allegations of blasphemy.

In a video that surfaced online, the police force was seen protecting the Hindu man from an angry mob baying for his blood. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a mob when they demanded that they hand over Ashok Kumar to them.

Watch here:

Police in Hyderabad, Pakistan saving a Hindu sanitary worker by dispersing a fanatic majoritarian Muslim mob. If police and administration work, no one is going to be killed in South Asia in the name of religion or majoritarian sentiments! pic.twitter.com/oYhMGOK1C6 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 21, 2022

The incident took place in Hyderabad, Sindh province, Pakistan. A case was registered against Ashok Kumar after a complaint was lodged by a local shopkeeper with whom he had a scuffle.

Another video shared by journalist Naila Inayat showed the mob gathering outside an apartment complex trying to get hold of Ashok Kumar.

Earlier, a charged mob gathered around the apartment building to get hold of the Hindu man. Police dispersed the mob and arrested the victim. pic.twitter.com/3j0RHUzzHO — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 21, 2022