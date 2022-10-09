Watch: Ranveer Singh grooves on ‘Khalibali’ with NBA legend Shaq

By ANI Published: Updated On - 02:16 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Singh was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide.

Washington: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned dance coach for NBA legend ‘Shaq’ aka Shaquille O’Neal. Surely, ‘the collab we didn’t know we needed!’. Singh dropped a ‘dance’ video with the NBA legend since then the video has been doing the rounds on social media.

On Sunday, the ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ star took to his Instagram handle and shared this video, where the duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer’s hit track ‘Khalibali’ from his epic film ‘Padmaavat’. Ranveer captioned the video, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”

In the video, Shaq seems to have picked up on the moves quickly, and Singh deserves praise for his meticulous teaching. Ranveer seemed to be having a blast at the league in the meanwhile. At the league, he was also seen interacting with R Madhavan and taking photographs.

The video is undoubtedly receiving immense love on social media. Ever since the video was posted online, Singh’s friends from the industry and fans are going ‘gaga’ about it. Ranveer’s friend and actor Varun Dhawan commented, “The shaq attack.” Music composer Vishal Dadlani said,

“Hahahahahahahahaha, MASSIVE! Literally!. Bollywood diva Chitrangada Singh wrote, “Hooopin’ it !!” in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty.