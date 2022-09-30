All’s not well in Deepika-Ranveer’s marriage?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Rumours are abuzz on social media that all’s not well between Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It all began after a Twitter user named Umair Sandhu, who describes himself as a film critic, tweeted, “BREAKING! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh (sic).”

The tweet immediately went viral and several websites began reporting about possible trouble in the much-loved couple’s paradise. “95% of all marriages are failures,” replied a Twitter user. “What happens now? They were the power couple (sic),” asked a fan.

However, several #DeepVeer fans came to the couple’s defence and trashed Umair. “Did Ranveer say that to you?” asked one person. “Shame on you,” added another. “Bro your news about Katrina kaif being pregnant was also wrong. I have my doubts about this breathing news(sic),” added another user.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, while attending a FICCI event in Mumbai recently, spoke highly of his wife. Ranveer spoke about shooting with Deepika in films and said he will be very excited to share the screen with her again and see the dynamics. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life,” he said.