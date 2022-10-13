Watch: Rapper gets audience stoned by blasting weed smoke

According to several videos from the music festival and the rapper’s own Instagram video, cannabis canons filled the space with weed smoke when the artist was performing his hit track ‘Smoke That’.

Hyderabad: Music lovers at the Kushstock festival who attended rapper Chucky Chuck’s concert were in for a surprise. Unlike other rappers, he did not just entertain his fans with his music. Instead, he got them high on weed.

Although marijuana is illegal in many US states, recreational use has been legal in California, where the festival was organised. The incident came as a shocker to the larger society as this particular method of consuming weed is never seen before.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “F*** a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time shut out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF”

The cannons were created by ES Smokebusters and Elite Solutions according to the artist’s post. They used two leaf blowers and attached them to a big pipe with weed inside it.

However, the festival-goers seemed to have no problem as they hooted and enjoyed the rest of his performance like it is an everyday thing that people get stoned with weed in leaf blowers.

