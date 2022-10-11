Telangana State Police, US Consulate join together for criminal investigations program

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:19 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson on Tuesday visited the Telangana State Police Academy to mark the inauguration of a criminal investigations program between the Telangana State Police and the U.S. Consulate General.

Hyderabad: U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson on Tuesday visited the Telangana State Police Academy to mark the inauguration of a criminal investigations program between the Telangana State Police and the U.S. Consulate General. The program, which focuses on combating visa and passport fraud, is the first ever joint initiative between the Telangana State Police and the U.S. Consulate.

“President Biden believes the U.S.-India relationship can help us solve a wide array of global challenges,” said Consul General Larson adding, “that relationship is not only built between presidents and prime ministers in Washington and Delhi. We’re also building that relationship in Hyderabad right here and right now as we work together to combat crimes that pose a threat to Indians and Americans alike. I’m excited to see this partnership grow in the months and years to come.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Criminal Investigations initiative participates in a variety of programs on visa fraud, passport fraud, and imposter detection. Experts from the United States will offer best practices and case studies to program participants, while the Telangana State Police will be able to share their experience in fighting against fraudulent documents and document vendors.