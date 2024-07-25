Watch: RPF constable saves man’s life at Vikarabad station

In a remarkable display of quick response, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a rail passenger, who accidentally slipped and fell on the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Vikarabad railway station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 09:10 PM

Bandhu Eknath Kambley from Latur who was traveling in Sainagar Shirdi Express (17206) from Secunderabad junction to Latur Road junction, got down the train during a brief halt at Vikarabad railway station on Wednesday. Even as he was fetching water on Platform No.1, the train started leaving the platform.

In a desperate attempt to board the moving train, Kambley slipped and fell from the footboard. On noticing it, RPF Head Constable Ramesh Das who was posted there, acted swiftly and pulled Kambley onto the platform.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, applauded the swift action of Ramesh Das and said, “RPF personnel have been doing a yeomen’s service in saving precious human lives and there are instances where they have themselves got injured but saved the passenger just in the nick of time from jeopardy.”

Under the Operation Jeevan Raksha, the RPF Secunderabad Division successfully saved two lives in 2024, preventing potential accidents involving individuals at risk of being run over by trains.