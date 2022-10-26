Watch: Runner helps fellow participant across finish line in heartwarming video

Hyderabad: It’s believed that practising a sport teaches how to respect and be generous toward others, builds sportsmanship, and makes one a better person overall. Although some sporting competitions bring out a fierce competitive spirit, some others truly warm our hearts.

In a video that is now doing the rounds on Twitter, such sportsmanship takes centre stage. After almost completing a 140.6-mile journey which consisted of a 2.4-mile ocean swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-run, an athlete was seen crawling to the finish line with great struggle.

An American runner Devin Volk who also was very close to the finish line halted his run to help out his fellow athlete. Volk went back to the struggling runner, helped him get back on his feet, and carried him across the finish line.

Once they crossed the finish line, athletes collapsed and a stretcher was brought in. The incident occurred at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

Sharing the video on Twitter, GoodNewsCorrespondent wrote, “HELPING FELLOW RUNNER CROSS THE FINISH LINE AFTER 104 MILE RACE: American Devin Volk took silver at the IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii earlier this month. The real applause was reserved for what he did at the finish line(sic).”

Twitterati showered love and appreciation on Volk showing generosity and helping out a fellow runner. Some noted that it is the true mark of humanity.

