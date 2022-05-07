Watch: Tanishq Mother’s Day ad is winning hearts on internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:01 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Tanishq Jewellery has come up with a heartwarming ad ‘The Interview’ explaining motherhood as a boot camp.

The ad protagonist, Radhika, comes in for an interview and has a lot of experience. When the interviewer asks her about the ‘life boot camp’ experience she mentioned on her resume, she seamlessly explains her duties and responsibilities as a leader at the boot camp. Only at the end, we understand what she was talking about the whole time was actually her experience as a new mother on her maternity leave.

The two-minute ad celebrates the innate leader in every mom. It aims to break stereotypes about maternity leave by depicting it as ‘life’s boot camp.

“Every mother can relate to this ad. It’s so touching and yes being a mom changes our life as a woman. (sic)” commented a user. “Loved this ad. Felt like watching my own story. I too restarted my career after a good break,” said another. As of May 7, the video has received over nine lakh views on Youtube.

