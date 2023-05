Watch: This Before You Buy Pugs | Shih Tzus, Bulldogs, Pekingese, Boston Terriers, Boxers

Watch the video for full information.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Description : Are you a pet lover and looking to adopt Pug or a Shih Tzu? Well, if you really love dogs then you must avoid adopting flat-faced dogs to ensure that they aren’t overbred.People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is issuing warnings across the county about the difficulty in breathing that foreign brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs like pugs face. Watch the video for full information.