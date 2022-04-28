Watch: This bride enters her wedding dancing to ‘Pushpa’ song

| Watch This Bride Enters Her Wedding Dancing To Pushpa Songwatch This Bride Enters Her Wedding Dancing To Pushpa Song

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 12:55 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Making a filmy entrance, this bride and her whole family grooved to the beats of ‘Saami Saami’ song from Pushpa.

In this now viral video, one can see the bride clad in an all pink lehenga dancing to the beats of this popular Telugu track. In the background, showing full support and breaking a leg are her parents and relatives.

Dancing in a synchronised manner, the bride and her whole family put a full-fledged show for the guests at the wedding. From the hook steps of the song to famous ‘tagedele’ action, they proved to be true fans of the Pushpa film.

If you think it’s the bride and her family that are uber cool, the groom is one level up. Though he was surprised initially, he soon caught up. Standing on the mandap, he cheered and hooted for his wife-to-be.

The groom, who was also sporting all pink attire, imitated a few dance steps and enjoyed the performance thoroughly smiling and laughing all the while. The video also shows their relatives cheering and taking videos.

The video is shot and edited by a wedding film company, Untold Stories in Pixel.

